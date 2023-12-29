Germany Urgently Needs 150,000 Foreign Nurses

Germany is currently grappling with a shortage in its healthcare sector, estimating a need for approximately 150,000 additional nursing staff by 2025.

The issue of a nurse shortage in Germany has persisted for several years, prompting authorities to explore solutions, such as attracting more foreign nurses through the international recruitment program.

The innovative initiative, a part of the “Triple Win” program, aims to engage professionals from Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

True to its name, the “Triple Win” program addresses multiple challenges. Firstly, it provides promising career opportunities for participants in Germany, where the demand for skilled nurses is urgent.

Secondly, the funds sent back to the home countries of participants contribute to essential development policies. Lastly, it addresses the surplus of qualified specialists in the countries of origin while simultaneously helping alleviate the shortage of skilled workers in Germany.

According to German authorities, in collaboration with countries with a high number of skilled workers, potential recruits have been identified in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Kerala (India).

Young individuals with prior experience in the field undergo a nursing training program in Germany. Upon completion, they typically secure employment in the country.

Several program participants shared their experiences, expressing appreciation for the opportunity and encouraging others to join and integrate into the German labor market.

Ngoc Dung Pham, a 25-year-old participant from Vietnam, expressed relief upon being accepted into the program. Hailing from a rural area with limited job opportunities, Pham underwent a ten-month-long German course and urged eligible individuals not to hesitate.

Another participant from Indonesia praised the work-life balance in Germany and emphasized the importance of learning the German language to future applicants.

In addition to seeking health professionals from Asia, Germany is actively pursuing efforts to recruit more nurses from Latin American countries.

Earlier this year, German authorities reported the entry of thousands of nurses from Mexico into the country. They further revealed that a substantial number of nurses from Brazil are expected to relocate to Germany soon.

Germany has faced a persistent shortage of highly qualified workers, leaving numerous positions unfilled for years. Workers are particularly sought after in the healthcare, IT, and engineering sectors, as well as in skilled trades, among other fields.