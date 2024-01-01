Conor McGregor Announces ‘Greatest Comeback of All Time’ to UFC

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar, Conor McGregor, announced his comeback in a ‘Happy New Year’ video posted on his X (previously Twitter) account on New Year’s Eve.

McGregor, 35, said that it would be the “greatest comeback of all time” as he confirmed the fight with fellow UFC mixed martial artist, Michael Chandler, in June 2024 in the middleweight (185 pounds) category.

Chandler gave a response through X, “I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest and your best. 185 would look good on me.”

UFC hasn’t responded to McGregor’s announcement yet.

McGregor’s last fight was against Dustin Poirier, which he lost, after which he spent more than two years out of action due to a broken leg in July 2021.

McGregor lost three of his last four fights, including back-to-back defeats against Poirier at UFC 257 and 264 and a famous submission defeat against the undefeated UFC star, Khabib Nurmagomedov, at UFC 229 on October 7, 2018.

The Notorious has previously won two UFC titles, featherweight and lightweight, which includes defeating Brazil’s, Jose Aldo, in a 13-second knockout. Aldo was on a streak of winning 18 consecutive matches before he was knocked out by McGregor.

McGregor is known as the person who put UFC on the map through his marketing skills.