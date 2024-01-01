ITP Imposed Over Rs. 1 Million in Fines and Issued 48,347 New Driving Licenses in 2023

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that it took 887,849 actions against various traffic rule violations during the previous year.

According to a spokesperson for the ITP, the department took action against 886,698 vehicles and motorcycles for different traffic violations. Furthermore, legal action was initiated against 1,151 individuals for engaging in more serious traffic violations.

The spokesperson further revealed that ITP suspended the driving licenses of 1,587 individuals. Additionally, permits for 419 public transport vehicles were revoked, while more than 50,000 cars and motorcycles were impounded in different police stations over serious violations.

During 2023, the traffic police issued 48,347 new driving licenses, renewed 20,375 licenses, and granted 95,333 learner permits. Other initiatives taken in the previous year include the inauguration of a new traffic headquarters at Faizabad, the establishment of a women’s driving center, and an increase in fines for traffic law violations.

Moreover, ITP successfully implemented an internationally recognized driving license in two languages. The integration of the e-challan system with criminal records and informing concerned individuals before the expiration of driving licenses are among the other significant achievements of the traffic police.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that an increase in fines resulted in a 12% reduction in accidents. He also emphasized the requirement for 2,600 officers and officials, along with an increased number of vehicles.