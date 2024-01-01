Japan Issues Major Tsunami Warning After Strong Earthquake

Following a series of earthquakes, with one registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, a major tsunami warning has been issued in Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture.

Furthermore, a tsunami warning along the coastal regions of Niigata and Toyama prefectures has also been issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japan’s national broadcaster NHK has warned people that the torrents of water could reach up to 5 meters. Additionally, people have been advised to immediately evacuate to higher ground or the top of nearby buildings.

Furthermore, Wajima city in Ishikawa was hit by a tsunami measuring 1.2 meters in height, while another tsunami, with a height of 40 centimeters, was recorded at Kashizawaki city.

Tokyo Electric Power Co stated that a nuclear plant is also among the areas affected by the the earthquake. However, as per the operator of the plant, they are conducting checks for any issues, and as of now, there are no immediate reports of irregularities.

It is pertinent to mention that in March 2011, a massive earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan, resulting in nearly 20,000 deaths.