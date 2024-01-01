News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Punjab Announces Major Relief in Fee of Driving Licenses

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 1, 2024 | 1:06 pm

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has postponed the implementation of the increased driving license fee.

According to details, the planned fee hike was set to be implemented today. However, Chief Minister Naqvi has announced an extension until January 9, allowing people to obtain a license at the current fee.

It is pertinent to mention that the caretaker government of Punjab had decided to massively increase the driving license fee for cars and motorcycles a few weeks ago.

The fee for obtaining a driver’s license had been raised by 1566%, from Rs. 60 to Rs. 1000. Now, CM Naqvi has announced a temporary relief for the citizens.

Furthermore, the caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, also virtually inaugurated 36 upgraded police stations. The new building of the Gulshan Iqbal police station in Lahore was also inaugurated.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the new building, where he expressed satisfaction with the upgraded amenities, including carpeted counters, comfortable furniture, and uniformed staff.

>