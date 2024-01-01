Pakistan and India to Exchange Lists of Nuclear Weapon Storage Locations

Pakistan and India will be exchanging the lists of their nuclear installations today under the 1988 agreement between the two countries, reported a national daily.

This routine exchange, marking the 33rd occasion today, took place for the first time on January 1, 1992. The exchange of lists is part of an agreement between the two nations to refrain from targeting each other’s nuclear facilities.

The national daily, citing diplomatic sources, reported that the two countries will carry out this exchange through their respective high commissions.

It is important to mention that in March 2022, India ‘accidentally’ fired a supersonic missile BrahMos from Suratgarh India into Pakistani territory. Later, the Indian Air Force stated that the government sacked three officers for the incident.

The air force in a statement announced that “deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile.”

A US-based Arms Control Association had stated that the missile, which had crashed near Mian Channu, is capable of hitting Islamabad from a northern Indian launch pad.