Murree Traffic Plan Issued For Snowfall Season 2024

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 1, 2024 | 4:10 pm

To effectively manage the influx of incoming tourists to Murree, the traffic police have devised a comprehensive plan during the snowfall season.

According to the traffic police’s plan, the entry of heavy vehicles has been banned into the city. Furthermore, specific points for car parking have also been designated.

In case of emergency and to assist the tourists, a dedicated helpline (051-9269200) has also been established. Several main roads, such as Kashmir Point, Mall Road, and Kuldana Road, have been assigned for one-way traffic.

Moreover, two traffic control rooms and 12 facilitation centers have been established to enhance the efficiency of traffic management and address the needs of visitors in Murree during the snowfall season.

>