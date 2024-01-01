Pakistan’s Big Bash League Trio Joins Test Squad Ahead Of New Zealand Series

Pakistan men’s cricket team players, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Usama Mir, have joined the Test team contingent in Sydney, Australia, ahead of the third Test match starting Wednesday, 03 January 2024.

The trio participated in Australia’s premier T20 league, Big Bash, before joining the men in green.

All three national cricketers are not part of the Test squad but have joined the team prior to their departure for the T20I series against New Zealand.

The team spokesperson confirmed that the trio will practice with the national team, before heading to New Zealand for a 5-match T20I series.

All three players had requested for a ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC)’ to play more matches in the Big Bash, but it was denied by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan are set free from BigBash and have joined Pakistan Cricket Team in Sydney. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/TCldJPBZJ5 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) December 31, 2023

Rauf and Khan will pose a new threat in the practice sessions as both are capable of bowling 140+ kilometers per hour (KMPH). Pakistani fast bowlers have been criticized for the lack of pace in this Test series, but these two will up the ante.

Usama Mir, a leg-spinner, will lessen the the damage caused by Abrar Ahmed’s absence.