Junaid Khan Appointed Bowling Coach of Pakistan for U-19 Team

Former Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan has been appointed as the bowling coach for Pakistan, stepping in due to the absence of Rehan Riaz, who had to withdraw from the ICC U19 World Cup because of a family emergency.

Junaid, previously serving as the head coach for the Islamabad Region, successfully guided the team to victory in both the Hanif Mohammad Trophy and Hanif Mohammad Cup during the 2023-24 season.

ALSO READ Saim Ayub Expected to Debut in Sydney Test Against Australia

The 34-year-old cricketer boasts a record of 107 international matches for Pakistan, where he claimed an impressive 189 wickets.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also officially confirmed the squad for the ICC U19 World Cup, scheduled to take place from January 19 to February 11, 2024, in South Africa.

Saad Baig will lead the 15-player Pakistan U19 squad in this prestigious event.

ALSO READ Saqlain Mushtaq The Inventor of ‘Doosra’ Turns 47

Additionally, Ali Asfand and Mohammad Zeeshan are notable members of the squad, having previously represented Pakistan in the previous edition of the U19 World Cup held in West Indies in 2022.

The training camp for the tournament has already started and will continue until January 6th.