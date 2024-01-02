Pakistan Hockey Team Trials for Olympic Qualifiers to be Held Today

Selection trials for the Pakistan men’s hockey team, which will participate in the Olympic qualifiers event, will take place today.

Naseer Bunda Hockey Ground, Islamabad, was the venue for the training camp of the national side. The team will be selected from the same camp which was being conducted on a mass scale.

The National Hockey Selection Committee will select qualified players during the trials, which will then be prepared for the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

Olympians Kaleemullah, Nasir Ali, Rahim Khan, and Liaqat Ali Shah are part of the selection committee.

President PHF, Tariq Bajwa, will also take part in the activity, as he wants the process to be on merit and without any illegalities.

The final trials will determine the teams for the Olympic qualifiers and FIH Hockey 5s World Cup.

The Olympic qualifiers event will be held in Muscat, Oman, from January 15 to 21 2024. Pakistan is grouped with the Great Britain, Malaysia and China.

The FIH Hockey 5s World Cup will take place in Oman from January 18 to 30 2024.