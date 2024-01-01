New PHF President Freezes Federation’s Bank Accounts

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) newly-elected President, Mir Tariq Bugti, decided to freeze the federation’s bank accounts.

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has temporarily frozen the accounts at the request of Bugti. A special circular has been issued to the bank and stated that the bank will be informed about the new official signatories of the PHF after the appointment.

The circular informed that the signatories will be appointed by Bugti himself.

Former hockey federation officials have been accused of opening an unofficial and illegal bank account of the federation.

Bugti has started an inquiry into the malpractices that occurred during the 2008 to 2022 tenure. Ex-Presidents and Secretaries are bound to be called and made accountable for the financial irregularities that took place during their time.

Bugti’s name was finalized by the Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar. Both the individuals hail from Pakistan’s province, Balochistan.

Pakistan men’s hockey team will play the 2024 Paris Olympics Hockey Qualifier in Oman in mid-January. The men in green are grouped with Great Britain, China, and Malaysia.