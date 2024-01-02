PHF Chief Meets Federal Minister for Important Meeting on Olympic Qualification

President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti, and the Caretaker Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Fawad Hasan Fawad, held a meeting at the Inter-Provincial Liaison Office in Islamabad.

According to reports, the discussion held was regarding arrangements for the participation of the Pakistan team in the Olympic Qualifiers which will be held in Oman from 15 till 21 January 2024.

The head of the PHF briefed the minister about the ongoing training camp in Islamabad, highlighting issues related to player’s diet, accommodation, and training facilities.

Bugti presented an estimate of expenses for the tour, as well as the arrears of the players.

Fawad then issued instructions to the sports board for the implementation of measures aimed at resolving the problems faced by the national players.

Bugti has also ordered the freezing of the PHF’s bank accounts, as it will prevent unconstitutional or illegal use of funds until new official signatures are provided.

The bank has temporarily suspended the accounts, and it will remain in effect until Bugti provides the new official signature to the bank.

The main objective of the freezing is to ensure that the funds are not used unconstitutionally or illegally.