Planning Minister Urges Chinese Businessmen to Utilize Pakistan’s SEZs

A high-profile business delegation, led by Li Ting, Chairman of the Chang Chinag Chamber of Commerce, China met with Federal Minister for Planning Sami Saeed, in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss potential collaboration opportunities between Pakistan and China across various sectors, fostering business expansion and exploring new investment avenues.

Comprising eight members, the delegation represented diverse industries such as import and export, technology, electronics, machinery, office supplies, apparel, and building materials. The discussions centered on strengthening bilateral ties and identifying strategic areas for mutually beneficial partnerships.

The minister emphasized key sectors for investment, including Agriculture, IT & Telecom, Mines & Minerals and Energy. He highlighted opportunities to utilize Special Economic Zones (SEZs) stating that Pakistan encourages foreign investment especially Chinese investors for the joint ventures and relocation of industries to Pakistan.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s demographic dividend as youth is more than 60 percent of country’s population providing ample business opportunities especially in the field of IT sector.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to provide secure business environment for investors making investor facilitation a top priority.

“One-window operation for foreign investors, ensuring security and comfort in our industrial zones, is our government’s utmost priority. We encourage B2B investments and welcome businesses to explore opportunities in sectors like agriculture, food, IT, Artificial Intelligence, and industrial cooperation,” he said.

The planning minister further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), notably the flagship program, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).