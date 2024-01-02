Pakistan, UAE to Sign MoU on Digital Government Experience Exchange Program

Pakistan will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a digital Government Experience Exchange Program, said caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi called on Dr Saif here on Tuesday where matters of mutual interest related to the IT and telecom sector were discussed in the meeting.

Dr Saif said that Pakistan greatly values its ties with the UAE. He said the Pakistan government wanted to enhance ties with the UAE, especially in the IT sector. He said that effective steps were being taken to increase IT exports.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott also called on the IT minister. The minister said the UK government has supported governance reform in Pakistan in the Health, education, and public finance sectors for decades. He said Pakistan’s IT industry has great potential to expand its business in the UK, and our startups need to be able to attract bigger investments from UK-based venture capitalists.