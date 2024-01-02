Pakistan, UAE to Sign MoU on Digital Government Experience Exchange Program

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 2, 2024 | 7:56 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a digital Government Experience Exchange Program, said caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi called on Dr Saif here on Tuesday where matters of mutual interest related to the IT and telecom sector were discussed in the meeting.

ALSO READ

Dr Saif said that Pakistan greatly values its ties with the UAE. He said the Pakistan government wanted to enhance ties with the UAE, especially in the IT sector. He said that effective steps were being taken to increase IT exports.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott also called on the IT minister. The minister said the UK government has supported governance reform in Pakistan in the Health, education, and public finance sectors for decades. He said Pakistan’s IT industry has great potential to expand its business in the UK, and our startups need to be able to attract bigger investments from UK-based venture capitalists.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Dur-e-Fishan Shares Picturesque BTS Clicks From Khaie’s Set
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>