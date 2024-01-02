PM Kakar Urges Strict Action Against Urea Hoarders, Smugglers

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has urged authorities to crack down on fertilizer hoarders, smugglers, and profiteers, claiming that the country has enough urea storage for the current wheat season.

A statement issued by the PM Office Media Wing on Monday said that there was enough urea in the country to meet demand and action would be taken against hoarding/illicit profiteering. Those who exploit farmers through urea hoarding will not be spared.

The caretaker prime minister urged a smooth supply of fertilizer to farmers, as well as careful oversight of its demand and supply. He directed the concerned ministries to help provincial governments manage the issue of hoarding by giving information on the demand and supply of fertilizer.

In comparison to markets worldwide, Pakistan sells urea at a huge discount to farmers, which occasionally prompts smugglers to sell the item in pricey markets for a big payday. Some analysts pointed out that there is no scarcity of urea fertilizer and the current shortage is artificial.

Domestic urea manufacturers offer the fertilizer to dealers for Rs. 3,400 per 50 kg bag. Due to stockpiling and suspected smuggling, fertilizer is now being sold at up to Rs. 5,000 per bag in some regions of the country. Notably, this time last year, urea was selling for an average retail price of Rs. 2,471 per bag.

Meanwhile, DAP is now available at rates above Rs. 13,000 per bag. Its price stays near to that of international markets.