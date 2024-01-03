IDP Pakistan Expands Further, Opens Another Office in DHA Lahore

IDP Education Pakistan continues its expansion with the opening of a new office in Lahore DHA, city’s most prime and affluent location. This marks IDP’s 7th office in Pakistan and was inaugurated by IDP Pakistan’s Country Director Mr. Humayun Bin Akram.

“We are thrilled to announce the inauguration of our 7th office in Pakistan within short span of time. This strategic inauguration depicts our strong commitment to reach one step closer to our study abroad aspirants and IETLS test takers through our top-of-the-line services, global expertise, strongest portfolio of quality institutions and world class technology, said Mr. Bin Akram.

Establishment of this 3rd office within Lahore and in affluent DHA area, serves to enhance accessibility for our students and test-takers to IDP’s world class services. These rapid, strategic and impactful geographical expansions within a timeframe of less than 5 years in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Gujrat portrays our significant testament to our steadfast commitment to delivering top-tier services. This expansion solidifies our role as a beacon of hope for aspiring students in Pakistan.

Our extended reach enables IDP Pakistan to offer a comprehensive range of services for student placements, making it a prominent figure in the international education landscape while allowing IELTS test takers to utilize our state-of-the-art labs and our newly launched One Skill Retake, a contemporary feature to help our test takers attain the score they need to achieve their global learning and career goals.

Our industry leading geographical expansions are supported by advanced technology such as the IDP Live app with Fastlane, the IELTS app for booking and preparation and Student essential services, are designed to provide expert guidance to all our Pakistani students. This facilitates a superior application processing, access to world’s prestigious institutions in six major English-speaking countries and maximizes the chances of success in visa applications, all services under one roof with omni-channel approach, reflecting our commitment to your academic journey.”, said Country Director Mr. Humayun Bin Akram.