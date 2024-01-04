Gold Price in Pakistan Falls Yet Again

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 4, 2024 | 3:05 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The price of gold in Pakistan fell for the second straight day on Thursday to settle at Rs. 218,200 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 1,800 per tola to Rs. 218,200 while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 1,543 to Rs. 187,071.

ALSO READ

The price of the precious metal began the New Year with a decrease of Rs. 300 per tola in the local market on Monday. Tuesday saw gold rise by Rs. 1,600 per tola. However, the price of gold fell by Rs. 1,300 per tola in the local market on Wednesday.

Today’s decline means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has decreased by Rs. 1,800 per tola during the week so far. In the international market, gold prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday after hitting a two-week low in the previous session.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Faryal Mehmood’s ‘Wakhri’ Set to Challenge Stereotypes in Theaters Nationwide
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>