Gold Price in Pakistan Falls Yet Again

The price of gold in Pakistan fell for the second straight day on Thursday to settle at Rs. 218,200 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 1,800 per tola to Rs. 218,200 while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 1,543 to Rs. 187,071.

The price of the precious metal began the New Year with a decrease of Rs. 300 per tola in the local market on Monday. Tuesday saw gold rise by Rs. 1,600 per tola. However, the price of gold fell by Rs. 1,300 per tola in the local market on Wednesday.

Today’s decline means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has decreased by Rs. 1,800 per tola during the week so far. In the international market, gold prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday after hitting a two-week low in the previous session.