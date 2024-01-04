NEPRA Approves Rs. 2.87 Per Unit Hike in Power Tariff For K-Electric Consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs. 2.87 per unit for K-Electric customers in quarterly tariff adjustments (QTA) from January to March 2023.

The decision has been communicated to the federal government.

This is the second hike in electricity tariffs for KE customers in a week, with the first one notified on 29 December 2023. Last week’s increase of Rs. 1.25 per unit was okayed at the government’s request.

Overall, these upward revisions of Rs. 4.12 per unit are bound to put a lot of pressure on Karachi consumers.

K-Electric Spokesperson Imran Rana said NEPRA decided on QTA for January- March 2023. The QTA impact is often not passed on to customers under a consistent tariff policy that applies across the country, he said, adding that the government will make a formal decision.

NEPRA intends to address the backlog of quarterly tariff adjustments and adopt a unified tariff policy and regulatory system for everyone.

It bears mentioning that NEPRA also notified consumers of XWDISCOs in December 2023 of an additional fuel cost adjustment of Rs. 3.08 per unit to collect Rs. 28.5 billion for power consumed in October.