ICC Unveils Nominees for ICC Player of the Year Awards 2023

International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the shortlists for the annual awards while winners of the 2023 ICC Awards will be announced later in January 2024.

ALSO READ Pakistan Remains the Only Team to Never Lose 10 Wickets in a Single Session

For the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year, Shubman Gill (India), Virat Kohli (India), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) and Mohammed Shami (India) have been named.

It is surprising to see that none of the Australian cricketers, who won the World Cup, are included in this list. India dominates the list, with 3 out of 4 cricketers belonging to the blue nation.

For the Women-ODI’s, ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year candidates include, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (England).

One can see various nationalities represented in this list, indicating the lack of monopoly from a single nation or side.

For the most popular format of cricket, ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year list includes, Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) and Suryakumar Yadav (India).

This list indicates the diversity of performances from various tiers of cricket. Developing teams, such as Uganda, are a part of the list; showing signs of inclusiveness.

On women’s part, ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year candidates include, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies) and Ellyse Perry (Australia).

Athapaththu is the only cricketer to be named in both ODI and T20I format. It seems likely that she’ll be bagging one, if not two, awards.

Young cricketers are a part of the ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year category; it includes, Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) and Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand).

Ravindra performed superbly during the recently concluded 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, while Coetzee’s performance in the later matches was admirable.

ALSO READ Aamir Jamal Pranks Australian Star Marnus Labuschagne [Video]

For the young women, ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year list includes, Marufa Akter (Bangladesh), Lauren Bell (England), Darcey Carter (Scotland) and Phoebe Litchfield (Australia).