Pakistan Remains the Only Team to Never Lose 10 Wickets in a Single Session

The Pakistan cricket team has always been known for its unpredictable and sometimes astonishing performances on the field. However, this time, they have a positive record that deserves the spotlight.
Pakistan proudly holds the record of being the only team in the world of Test cricket that has never lost all 10 wickets in a single session.
Every time a team is bowled out inside a session in Tests, as South Africa were today, it astonishes me that Pakistan are the only team in the world who have never lost 10 wickets in a session.
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 3, 2024
A recent incident in Cape Town during an ongoing series highlighted this unique record. South Africa, playing against India, was bowled out for a mere 55 runs in just 23.2 overs before lunch. This embarrassing performance saw several records broken.
In response to South Africa’s 55 runs, India seemed to be in a comfortable position at 153-4. However, in a surprising turn of events, they too were bowled out for 153 runs, losing six wickets without adding any more runs in just two overs.
Pakistan has experienced losing 6 or 7 wickets in a session on different occasions, they have never suffered losing all 10 wickets in a single session.