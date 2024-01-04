Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Remains the Only Team to Never Lose 10 Wickets in a Single Session

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 4, 2024 | 2:46 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan cricket team has always been known for its unpredictable and sometimes astonishing performances on the field. However, this time, they have a positive record that deserves the spotlight.

Pakistan proudly holds the record of being the only team in the world of Test cricket that has never lost all 10 wickets in a single session.

ALSO READ

A recent incident in Cape Town during an ongoing series highlighted this unique record. South Africa, playing against India, was bowled out for a mere 55 runs in just 23.2 overs before lunch. This embarrassing performance saw several records broken.

In response to South Africa’s 55 runs, India seemed to be in a comfortable position at 153-4. However, in a surprising turn of events, they too were bowled out for 153 runs, losing six wickets without adding any more runs in just two overs.

ALSO READ

Pakistan has experienced losing 6 or 7 wickets in a session on different occasions, they have never suffered losing all 10 wickets in a single session.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>