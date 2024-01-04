Aamir Jamal Pranks Australian Star Marnus Labuschagne [Video]

Pakistan cricket team all-rounder, Aamir Jamal, had a light moment during the second day of the third Test match against Australia when he began his run-up without a ball in his hand.

Not your normal kind of 'no ball'! 😆 Aamir Jamal tried some mind games with the first ball after the drinks break. #PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/lftaTqueNN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2024

During the afternoon session after the drinks break, Jamal began his run-up to bowl the first delivery. He tried to show that he had a ball in hand, but right at the point when he was about to cross the umpire, he unveiled his prank.

During a long and tiring Test match day, moments like these are comic breaks for both teams. Aussie batter, Marnus Labuschagne, was due to face the ball, but even he liked the stunt pulled by Jamal.

Australia could add only three runs after this stunt, as the day ended with Australia at 116-2. Rain played spoilsport and ended the day prematurely—Australia trail by 197 runs.

Jamal has had a remarkable debut series. He scored his maiden Test half-century in the first innings of the third Test match, and in the recently posted ICC rankings, he has jumped 17 spots to 57th in bowling rankings.