Pakistan Begins T20 Preparation as Six Players Leave for New Zealand

As the five-match T20I series against New Zealand is nearing, six players from the Pakistan T20I squad departed on Wednesday night for Auckland, traveling via Dubai from Lahore.

Six players, including Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Sahibzada Farhan, participated in a four-day camp at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

High-performance coach Yasir Arafat oversaw the camp, where they practiced modern T20 cricket skills through match scenarios and training sessions. The camp ended on Tuesday.

Additionally, nine more players, namely Ahmed Shehzad, Arif Yaqoob, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Imran, Omair Bin Yousaf, Sajjad Ali Jnr, and Shahab Khan, were part of the series preparation camp.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who was released from the Test squad, is now training with bowlers Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, and Usama Mir for the T20I series. All four players will depart from Australia for Auckland on January 5, where they will be joined by the rest of the T20 squad.

The first T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand, marking the beginning of the T20 series, is set to kick off on January 12th at Eden Park in Auckland.

ALSO READ ICC Reveals Nominees for Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award

Match Timing