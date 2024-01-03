ICC Reveals Nominees for Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has just revealed the nominees for the Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award.

The list includes a pair of exciting fast bowlers and two stylish left-handed batters while the nominees for nine out of the thirteen categories of the Awards will be announced over the next three days.

ALSO READ Aamer Jamal Equals Imran Khan and Wasim Akram’s Record

Presenting the nominees for the annual ICC Awards 2023 🤩 Starting with the first category, the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 👇#ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 3, 2024

Let’s take a closer look at the emerging players who are nominated for the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

In 2023, New Zealand cricket found a new star in Rachin Ravindra, particularly in One Day Internationals (ODIs), where he debuted in March. From his early days, Ravindra hinted he had potential, notably scoring 49 runs against Sri Lanka and taking impressive three-wicket hauls in matches against Pakistan and England, both on foreign soil.

His talent was unmistakable, but it was during the World Cup that Ravindra truly made his mark. Stepping up in the absence of the experienced Kane Williamson, he played an unforgettable innings. His unbeaten 123 off 96 balls not only showcased his skill but also his ability to handle pressure, a vital trait in cricket’s big moments. This performance was a key factor in energizing New Zealand’s World Cup efforts.

With a total of 578 runs in the tournament, Ravindra became the highest run-scorer for New Zealand. Only three players—Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Quinton de Kock—scored more runs than him in the tournament.

The 24-year-old has smashed 820 ODI runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 108.03, taken 18 wickets at an average of 46.61 with an economy of 6.02 and scored 91 T20I runs at an average of 18.20 with a strike rate of 133.82, while also claiming 5 wickets at an average of 32.80 and an economy of 9.11.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)

In 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal, a young cricket talent, made a significant impact for India at age 22. He had a great start in Test cricket in the Caribbean, scoring a century in his debut match in Dominica, where he was named Player of the Match. He also performed well in the second Test with scores of 57 and 38, including a notable partnership with Rohit Sharma.

Jaiswal’s first T20I appearance was challenging, but he soon excelled, scoring an impressive 84 not out in just 51 balls. He continued his remarkable form by hitting a century against Nepal at the Asian Games (100 runs in 49 balls) and registering impressive half-centuries in matches against Australia and South Africa.

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)

In a year filled with challenges for Sri Lankan cricket, the 23-year-old pacer Dilshan Madushanka emerged as a valuable bowling asset. Despite Dushmantha Chameera’s injury during the qualifier, Madushanka seized the opportunity and showcased his skills.

He made a significant impact at the World Cup 2023, taking 11 wickets in his first four matches, including an impressive 4/49 against the Netherlands. Overall, he finished with 21 wickets at an average of 25 in the main tournament, including a five-wicket haul against India and 3/69 against Bangladesh.

In T20Is, he shone during the T20 Asia Cup and got six of his twelve wickets with an economy of 25.83. Madushanka’s performance was a bright spot in a challenging year for Sri Lankan cricket.

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

Gerald Coetzee, a rising South African pacer has made a significant impact in the past year, particularly in the Cricket World Cup. Coetzee’s stats are impressive: 10 Test wickets at an average of 21.70, 31 in ODIs at 23.22, and 6 in T20Is at 23.33.

He’s been a standout, especially after Anrich Nortje’s injury, delivering fast speeds over 145 kph. Coetzee’s debut was remarkable, taking three wickets against West Indies in Centurion. His performance peaked during the World Cup, where he only missed wickets in two matches against Australia. In T20Is, his best was 3/32 against India, showcasing his skill across all formats.

ALSO READ South Africa Crash to Record Low Score of Just 55 in First Innings

The ICC has also introduced an exciting opportunity for cricket fans worldwide to play a role in determining the winners of its awards. The first two categories announced are the Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year.