Check Out Ravi Shastri’s Hilarious Commentary After India Lose 6 Wickets Without Scoring a Run [Video]

Former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri cracked a witty remark about the Indian team’s performance after they were bowled out for 153 runs on the first day of the second Test against South Africa.

India lost their last six wickets without adding a single run to the total, collapsing from 153-4 to 153 all out. Before that, they had bowled out the hosts for 55 runs ahead of lunch on the first day.

Shastri, who was in the commentary box during the collapse and the subsequent changeover, humorously quipped, “If someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India has been bowled out for 153.”

The video of the commentary went viral on social media as the fans enjoyed the witty remark by the legendary commentator.

The inimitable Ravi Shastri describing India’s collapse in a way only he can.pic.twitter.com/IQb43LKrdj — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) January 3, 2024

In a stunning display of bowling, the Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi led South Africa with a three-wicket haul in a single over, taking out KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah. This left India reeling, and soon after, Virat Kohli fell for 46 to Kagiso Rabada’s bowling.

The Indian innings wrapped up quickly, with Mohammed Siraj being run out and Prasidh Krishna caught at slip, ending their innings at 153. This marked a historic moment in Test cricket, as India lost six wickets for no runs within 11 balls.

Ngidi, back from injury, delivered his skill with figures of 3-30. Rabada and Nandre Burger also impressed, finishing with 3-38 and 3-42, respectively.

Earlier, South Africa suffered their huge batting collapse, losing ten wickets in 23.2 overs and scoring 55 runs. Mohammed Siraj was the star for India, securing the second-fastest six-wicket haul by an Indian in Test history.