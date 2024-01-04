Harsha Bhogle’s Iconic Commentary Regarding Aamer Jamal’s Brilliant Innings Goes Viral [Video]

Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle made an iconic remark about Pakistan’s rising talent, Aamer Jamal, during the third Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

As Aamer Jamal was smashing the Australian bowlers out of the park, Harsha Bhogle, known for his exceptional commentary skills, made an iconic statement from the commentary box that quickly went viral on social media.

He said, “If I was Aamer Jamal, I’d definitely take a screenshot of this field and tell my grandchildren that mighty Aussies set five men on the boundary because they couldn’t get me out other way.”

Pacer Aamer Jamal amazed everyone with his first Test half-century, hitting an impressive 82 runs from 97 balls. His crucial knock included nine boundaries and four sixes.

With the Green Shirts at 227-9, Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza made a crucial 86-run partnership for the 10th wicket, which was the highest 10th wicket partnership by any visiting team in Australia for the past 38 years. Hamza provided solid support to Aamer Jamal, helping Pakistan post a competitive total of 313 in their first innings.