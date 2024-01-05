Govt Increases Toll Plazas Rates by Up to 100% in Punjab

The Punjab Communication and Work (C&W) department has revised and increased toll plazas rates by up to 100 percent across the province, reported a private news channel.

The media outlet reported that the revised toll plaza rates will take effect from February 1, citing a notification issued by the department.

Following the decision to increase the rates, cars will now be charged Rs. 30, up from Rs. 20. Additionally, toll tax for buses has been raised from Rs. 60 to Rs. 70.

Furthermore, the minibus and wagon tax has doubled, increasing from Rs. 20 to Rs. 40. Meanwhile, truck drivers will now be charged Rs. 70.

The updated rates specify that tractor trolleys used in agriculture will now be charged Rs. 40, a revision from the previous Rs. 20. Additionally, vehicles utilized for commercial purposes will experience an increased fee, now set at Rs. 70.

Previously, the caretaker Punjab government increased toll taxes on the Lahore Ring Road. Following are the new toll taxes:

Private cars and jeeps increased to Rs. 60.

Passenger vans and coasters toll taxes increased to Rs. 120

Passenger buses’ toll tax increased to Rs. 300

Loader trucks, pick-ups, and dumpers’ toll tax increased to Rs. 360.

Heavy vehicles’ toll tax increased to Rs. 600.

