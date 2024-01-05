Grand Operation Launched Against 5 Illegal Housing Societies in Rawalpindi

Published Jan 5, 2024

In collaboration with the district administration and police, a joint task force of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) launched action against five unauthorized housing schemes on Thursday.

The action was taken against the following housing schemes:

  • Green Hawks (Hartus Floare Farm)
  • Sighu Farm House on Chontra to Chak Beli Khan Road
  • Al Khan Enclave
  • Aurora Housing Scheme
  • Wah Residencia in Taxila
During the grand operation, the authority demolished site offices, road infrastructure, electric poles, billboards, and a security room. The task force has been conducting action against unauthorized housing schemes upon the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee.

According to RDA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa, extensive operations against all illegal societies will continue comprehensively and without discrimination, in accordance with the orders of Commissioner Rawalpindi.

He added that complaints were lodged by the general public concerning the unlawful possession of land by owners of illegal housing schemes. He warned of strict action against those illegally occupying lands.

Additionally, the director advised public to invest in the RDA approved housing schemes only. Moreover, notices were issued to the owners and sponsors of the five illegal housing schemes before the operation took place.

>