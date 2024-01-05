Karachi Board Announces Application Submission Schedule for Matric

The Karachi Board has announced the schedule for the submission of admission forms annual examination for 10th-grade students.

Private educational institutions have been directed to utilize the online platform for submitting examination forms. The corresponding cash payment is to be made exclusively at the National Bank, accompanied by the fee voucher.

The submission window without incurring any late fees spans from January 8th to February 8th, 2024.

ALSO READ More Winter Vacations Announced for Educational Institutes Amid Cold Weather

Late submissions will be subject to additional charges during the following periods:

February 9th to 16th (Rs 200), February 17th to 25th (Rs 500), February 26th to March 4th (Rs 800), March 5th to 11th (Rs 1200), March 12th to 18th (Rs 1500), and March 19th to 25th (Rs 1800). After March 25th, forms will be submitted with a fee of Rs 2500.

Special directives have been issued for government municipality, municipal corporation, and labor department schools. These institutions can procure examination forms from the board’s account section without any charges. Furthermore, no fees are applicable for the submission of forms from these schools.

ALSO READ Big Number of Pakistani Universities Named in World University Rankings 2023

The Chairman of the Karachi Board emphasized that schools falling under the government municipality, municipal corporation, and labor department categories will be exempt from both form acquisition and submission fees.

In addition, the Sindh Boards Committee of Chairman (SBCC) has publicized the schedule for Matric Annual Exams 2024, set to commence on May 17th, 2024.