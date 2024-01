Big Number of Pakistani Universities Named in World University Rankings 2023

68 Pakistani universities have been included in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2023. In the 2022 edition, 58 Pakistani universities were ranked.

The UI GreenMetric World University Ranking, a ranking of green campuses and environmental sustainability that was initiated by Universitas Indonesia in 2010.

Using 39 indicators and 6 criteria, UI GreenMetric University Rankings carefully determined rankings based on universities’ environmental initiatives and commitment.

According to details, Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture is the best-ranked national institute.

The Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology and the University of Lahore are ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Here are all the Pakistani universities on UI GreenMetric World Universities Rankings 2023.