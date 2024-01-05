Meta Launches Love Local Pakistan to Celebrate Local Businesses

Meta has launched #LoveLocalPakistan video series to celebrate the vibrant community of local small and medium businesses in Pakistan.

In collaboration with content creator Ali Gul Pir and one of Pakistan’s leading news outlets ProPakistani, Meta hopes to share inspiring stories of local businesses that have used social platforms like Facebook and Instagram to start and grow. The video series will run throughout the month of January and give a platform to entrepreneurs to share how digital tools can transform ideas into reality and help grow online communities.

“Small business owners are resilient people, and despite the many challenges facing them, they are always finding creative ways to thrive. We are bringing our #LoveLocal campaign to Pakistan because we want to celebrate local entrepreneurs and encourage people to show their love by giving a shout out to their favorite businesses on Facebook and Instagram,” said Jordi Fornies, Meta’s Director of Emerging Markets for the Asia Pacific region.

The #LoveLocalPakistan campaign will showcase local businesses, such as Hala Kashigar, Colish Fragrance, Groovy Attire, and Mana’s Cookies.

Hala Kashigar’s locally sourced handcrafted tiles offer unique design placements for home decor, showcasing rural Sindh’s artistry.

Colish draws inspiration from Pakistan’s vibrant gardens and celebrates self expression through the language of fragrance.

GROOVY embraces sustainable fashion through curated collections that bring new designs in streetwear.

Mana’s Cookie Co uses wholesome ingredients for homemade taste and offers a variety of flavors to choose from.

Embark on a thrilling journey with Ali Gul Pir’s debut podcast in our groundbreaking campaign! Catch the inaugural episode here. Don’t miss out on the excitement – tune in every Thursday for subsequent podcasts on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Additionally, join us every Friday on Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin for ProPakistani’s captivating video series throughout January. Get ready for a month filled with engaging content and compelling conversations!