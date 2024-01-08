Another Pakistani City Observes its Coldest Winter Day

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 8, 2024 | 12:03 pm

Most of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, experienced cold and dry weather on Sunday. According to weather experts, the situation is expected to remain the same for the next few days.

The provincial capital experienced its coldest day of the winter season as the temperature dropped to 1 degree Celsius on Sunday. The relative humidity was recorded at 100% yesterday morning.

Kalam once again recorded the lowest temperature in the province, with the mercury dropping 5 degrees below freezing.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted freezing temperatures and partly cloudy weather in the upper districts.

Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Swat are expected to receive rain, along with light snow over the hills.

Dense fog is expected during night and morning hours in areas including Charsadda, Rashakai, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Laki Marwat, Bannu, D.I Khan, and their surroundings.

