Naseem Shah Injury Update Ahead of All-Important PSL 9

Pakistan’s rising fast bowler Naseem Shah, who has been out of action since the Asia Cup in 2023, was recently traded to Islamabad United. The franchise has announced an injury update ahead of the approaching Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

Islamabad United have shared a fitness update for Naseem Shah, stating that “Naseem Shah is bowling regularly in the nets, and his recovery is going really well.”

🔔 Naseem Shah update 🔔@iNaseemShah is bowling regularly in the nets. His recovery is going really well. #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/1yt5Hdyx7m — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) January 7, 2024

The 20-year-old fast bowler has been sidelined for the past four months due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the Asia Cup 2023. Unfortunately, he was also ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Wahab Riaz, the chief selector of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, recently provided an update on Naseem Shah’s fitness. He confirmed that Naseem Shah is expected to be fully fit by the time the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine kicks off.

During a media talk, Wahab mentioned, “I have met with Naseem, and his rehabilitation program is going very well.”

Meanwhile, the ninth season of the PSL is just around the corner, scheduled to begin next month. Lahore Qalandars will be defending their title in this exciting cricket league. The PSL matches are set to take place from February 17 to March 17, 2024, across four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.