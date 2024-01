PCB Unveils Proposed PSL 9 Schedule

The excitement for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 is building, as it is just a month away, and the proposed schedule has been revealed.

According to the details, there will be a total of 34 matches played in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ Updated World Test Championship Points Table After South Arica-India Series

Karachi is set to host 11 matches. Lahore and Rawalpindi will follow closely, each hosting nine games, while Multan will play host to five matches.

Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, and Multan Sultans each get to play five matches on their home turf. Peshawar Zalmi have an interesting line-up, with four games each in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Quetta Gladiators are also in for a busy schedule, playing three matches in each of the cities – Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

The organizers have thoughtfully planned 15 rest days for the teams, ensuring they get ample time to recharge. Night matches are a major highlight this season. Karachi Kings will be the stars under the lights, playing nine night games. Close behind are Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Multan Sultans, each with eight night matches. Peshawar Zalmi isn’t far off, with seven night games on their agenda.

Proposed PSL 9 Schedule

Match Fixture Date Venue 1 Lahore Qalandar vs. Islamabad United 17 February 2024 Lahore 2 Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi 18 February 2024 Lahore 3 Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings 18 February 2024 Multan 4 Lahore Qalandars vs. Quetta Gladiators 19 February 2024 Lahore 5 Multan Sultans vs. Islamabad United 20 February 2024 Lahore 6 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings and Multan vs. Qalandars 21 February 2024 Lahore, Multan 7 Quetta Gladiators vs. Islamabad United 22 February 2024 Lahore 8 Multan Sultans vs. Peshawar Zalmi 23 February 2024 Multan 9 Lahore Qalandars vs. Karachi Kings 24 February 2024 Lahore 10 Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators 25 February 2024 Multan 11 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi 25 February 2024 Lahore 12 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Islamabad United 26 February 2024 Lahore 13 Lahore Qalandars vs. Multan Sultans 27 February 2024 Lahore 14 Karachi Kings vs. Islamabad United 28 February 2024 Karachi 15 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars 1 March 2024 Rawalpindi 16 Islamabad United vs. Quetta Gladiators 1 March 2024 Rawalpindi 17 Karachi Kings vs. Multan Sultans 2 March 2024 Karachi 18 Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi 3 March 2024 Rawalpindi 19 Karachi Kings vs. Quetta Gladiators 4 March 2024 Karachi 20 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Multan Sultans 5 March 2024 Rawalpindi 21 Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars 6 March 2024 Rawalpindi 22 Islamabad United vs. Karachi Kings 7 March 2024 Rawalpindi 23 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Quetta Gladiators 8 March 2024 Rawalpindi 24 Karachi Kings vs. Lahore Qalandars 9 March 2024 Karachi 25 Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans 10 March 2024 Rawalpindi 26 Quetta Gladiators vs. Lahore Qalandars 10 March 2024 Rawalpindi 27 Karachi Kings vs. Peshawar Zalmi 11 March 2024 Karachi 28 Quetta Gladiators vs. Multan Sultans 12 March 2024 Karachi 29 Qualifier (Team 1 vs. Team 2) 14 March 2024 Karachi 30 Eliminator 1 (Team 3 vs. Team 4) 14 March 2024 Karachi 31 Eliminator 2 15 March 2024 Karachi 32 Final 17 March 2024 Karachi

ALSO READ Aamer Jamal Smashes Records in His Debut Test Series

Meanwhile, the teams will start assembling on February 12, ready for practice sessions and matches that kick off the next day and continue until February 16. However, keep in mind, this schedule might change. It’s provisional, and the final plan will be set after talks with the PSL franchises.