Roman Reigns to Defend His Title in Blockbuster Fatal-4 Way Clash in Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns has been the undisputed champion of the Royal Rumble and now WWE Universal Championship is on the quest to determine the next contender to challenge Roman Reigns.

Reigns has been holding the WWE Universal Championship for more than thousand days and is on course to defend his title once more, which he clinched last year.

In this New Year’s Friday Night Smackdown episode in Vancouver, a triple match took place featuring AJ Styles, Randy Orton and LA Knight.

The triple threat match had all the deserving contenders and the episode did not end on a definitive conclusion this time. The grand show was then interrupted by Roman Reigns and it led to chaos, obliterating the entire show, although providing the entertainment for which Royal Rumble is known for.

Due to no outcome of the match, Roman will now defend his coveted title in a fatal-4 way clash at the Royal Rumble, featuring AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton as contenders.

Meanwhile, after his surprising yet Blockbuster Entry in the WWE Universe Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was speculated that to face the Tribal Chief. This was actually Rock’s first appearance in WWE since September 2023.

“The Rock” vowed to challenge Reigns in his surprising entry, during Jinder Mahal’s speech. Expressing his keen interest on facing Roman Reigns in the Royal Rumble.