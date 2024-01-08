David Warner Reveals His Next Career Move After Test Retirement

Star Australian batter, David Warner announced on Sunday that he will start the next chapter of his career in the commentary panel.

The 37-year-old Aussie opener recently retired from Test cricket after he played his last game against Pakistan in a memorable whitewash where the Kangaroos punished the Green Shirts 3-0.

Warner has served Australia as the Test vice-captain and as captain in white-ball cricket and has scored 49 centuries across all formats with 18,612 runs. He has been known for his aggressive style and a never-say-die attitude and is considered one of the best openers in modern-day cricket.

Taking to Instagram, he expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt note.

As my time with the Aussie Test cricket team comes to a close, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible privilege it has been to wear the baggy green and represent our great nation on the international stage. Being part of this team has been a dream come true, and I am truly grateful for the unwavering support and camaraderie that I have experienced throughout my journey.

He scored 8,786 runs and 26 hundreds in Test cricket with his latest century coming against Pakistan in the recently concluded series.

“Test cricket, often referred to as the pinnacle of the sport, has been a true test of character and skill, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to compete at this level alongside some of the best players in the world,” Warner said, adding, “The lessons learned, the memories made, and the friendships forged will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

I am deeply thankful to my teammates, coaches, support staff, and the entire Australian cricket community for their guidance, encouragement, and belief in me. All this has helped me become the player I am today.

Warner, then confirmed that the next chapter of his career would now begin in the commentary box where he will be cheering for the Aussies and working for the betterment of Cricket Australia.

As I head on to the next chapter of my life, I carry with me the values and principles instilled in me during my time with the team. I will forever cherish the memories and the invaluable lessons learned, and I am proud to have been a part of the rich history and tradition of Australian cricket.

“I look forward to being up in the box commentating and watching this team excel now and in years to come,” Warner concluded.

The legendary opener will always remain one of the greats of the game.