Pakistan Football Eyes Leeds United Star as Next Target for National Team

Pakistan Football Team is reportedly eyeing Leeds United star to represent the Green Shirts in the near future. With a plethora of foreign-based players already joining the Men in Green, the talented young player from Leeds is on the radar for now.

ALSO READ Manchester United’s Academy Player on the Radar of Pakistan National Team

The 19-year-old, Sonny Tufail Perkins, has the ability to play across all positions in the front three including centre forward, right winger and left winger. He recently returned to Leeds United after his loan spell at Oxford United.

The teenager is half Irish and half Pakistani. His father, Declan Perkins is of Irish descent and has played for Ireland at youth level, whereas he gets his Pakistani heritage from his maternal grandfather.

The Leeds United prodigy started his youth career with Leyton Orient and has previously played for West Ham United and Oxford United. The young gun has also represented England at the U-17 and U-19 level. The talented youngster has already scored 5 goals for the “three lions” at the Under-19 level.

Signing for Leeds United in 2022, on a three-year contract, the Pakistani-Irish star just returned from loan last week, showing promising signs that he has a great future ahead.

ALSO READ Good News for Pakistan Football as Star Norwegian Player Gets Green Passport

At 19 years of age, Sonny is one for the future and should be one of the first names on the radar of the Pakistan Football Federation. He will provide impetus with great hold-up play and bring stability to the Pakistan setup under Stephen Constantine, given if Pakistan succeeds to acquire his services.

With the right strategy, the Pakistan Football Federation can have a gem on their hands, the Sky is the limit for this boy!