Shakib Al Hasan Makes Headlines Again as He Slaps a Fan [Video]

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who recently entered politics, made headlines again after slapping a fan at a political gathering. According to the reports the incident occurred as Shakib Al Hasan visited a polling station to personally observe the voting process.

ALSO READ Grant Bradburn Officially Steps Down as Pakistan’s Cricket Coach

Shakib drew crowds of fans seeking photos and handshakes. However, when one fan unexpectedly grabbed his hand from behind, Shakib reacted sharply, slapping the fan’s face.

Here is the video of the incident:

Shakib Al Hasan slapped a fan..!pic.twitter.com/KaUbabgkCX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 7, 2024

Shakib Al Hasan, who recently ran for a Member of Parliament seat, secured his position in the country’s parliament with a sweeping victory, as the opposition boycotted the general election.

ALSO READ Pakistan and Australia Agree to Start an Exchange Program for Development Teams

The 36-year-old all-rounder has previously been involved in controversies in cricket. On occasions, he has argued with umpires. Recently, as the captain of the Bangladesh team during the 2023 World Cup, he made headlines for a heated exchange with Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Matthews. This incident occurred after Matthews was given timed out, leading to a tense moment between Shakib and Matthews during the match.