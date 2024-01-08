Steel Rates in Pakistan Kickstart 2024 With A Big Increase

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 8, 2024 | 4:59 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The domestic prices of steel products have been increased by Rs. 7,000 to rise by up to Rs. 270,000 per ton.

Domestic steel producers announced an increase in the prices of steel by Rs. 7,000 per ton on Monday, according to JS Research. Effective from 8 January 2024, the new price for steel rebar is Rs. 262,000-270,000 per ton.

Notably, steel rebar prices have jumped from Rs. 259,000-264,000 seen on October 31, 2023, to Rs. 262,000-270,000 today.

ALSO READ

The upside risks to today’s increase in steel prices could be any disruptions in the procurement of raw materials.

Today’s upward revision in steel rates may further slow any developments in the sector.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

The Best Dressed Stars Who Stole the Show at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 Red Carpet
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>