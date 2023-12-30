The Easiest EU Country to Get Work Visa Wants to Hire Foreigners for These 23 Jobs

The Baltic nation of Estonia is currently contending with a scarcity of skilled workers, particularly in crucial sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing.

The European Labor Authority (EURES) Report on labor shortages and surpluses has identified Estonia as one of the top ten countries experiencing significant shortages.

Official statistics from Estonia’s national data agency, Statistics Estonia, reveal that there were 12,040 job vacancies reported in the third quarter of the current year. Although this figure reflects an 8.7% decrease compared to the same period last year, the country remains challenged by an insufficient workforce in various industries.

The EURES report highlights specific occupations in which Estonia is confronting a shortage of skilled professionals. These include:

  1. Wood treaters
  2. Specialist medical practitioners
  3. Refuse sorters
  4. Physiotherapists
  5. Pharmacists
  6. Paper products machine operators
  7. Nursing professionals
  8. Mobile farm and forestry plant operators
  9. Mixed crop and livestock laborers
  10. Metal production process controllers
  11. Messengers, package deliverers, and luggage porters
  12. Management and organization analysts
  13. Inland and coastal waters fishery workers
  14. Information and communication technology operations technicians
  15. Hunters and trappers
  16. Healthcare assistants
  17. General medical practitioners
  18. Fishery and aquaculture laborers
  19. Electronics engineering technicians
  20. Dentists
  21. Crop farm laborers
  22. Chemical products plant and machine operators
  23. Agricultural and industrial machinery mechanics and repairers

Foreigners possessing qualifications in these occupations stand a higher chance of obtaining an Estonian work visa, should they wish to live and work in the country.

Conversely, Estonia reports surpluses in certain sectors, including tourism and hospitality, fashion and textile production, design, health information management, library and information services, and personal services. Job seekers targeting these industries may face reduced opportunities for employment.

Understanding Work Visa Requirements for Estonia

Prospective workers considering employment in Estonia should note that the country is recognized for its accessibility in obtaining work visas. Estonia is considered the easiest country for successful work visa applications.

Citizens from any of the EU/EEA countries or Switzerland are exempt from the work visa requirement to work in Estonia. However, citizens from other countries must apply for a work visa once they have secured a job contract in advance.

