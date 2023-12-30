The Easiest EU Country to Get Work Visa Wants to Hire Foreigners for These 23 Jobs

The Baltic nation of Estonia is currently contending with a scarcity of skilled workers, particularly in crucial sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing.

The European Labor Authority (EURES) Report on labor shortages and surpluses has identified Estonia as one of the top ten countries experiencing significant shortages.

Official statistics from Estonia’s national data agency, Statistics Estonia, reveal that there were 12,040 job vacancies reported in the third quarter of the current year. Although this figure reflects an 8.7% decrease compared to the same period last year, the country remains challenged by an insufficient workforce in various industries.

The EURES report highlights specific occupations in which Estonia is confronting a shortage of skilled professionals. These include:

Wood treaters Specialist medical practitioners Refuse sorters Physiotherapists Pharmacists Paper products machine operators Nursing professionals Mobile farm and forestry plant operators Mixed crop and livestock laborers Metal production process controllers Messengers, package deliverers, and luggage porters Management and organization analysts Inland and coastal waters fishery workers Information and communication technology operations technicians Hunters and trappers Healthcare assistants General medical practitioners Fishery and aquaculture laborers Electronics engineering technicians Dentists Crop farm laborers Chemical products plant and machine operators Agricultural and industrial machinery mechanics and repairers

Foreigners possessing qualifications in these occupations stand a higher chance of obtaining an Estonian work visa, should they wish to live and work in the country.

Conversely, Estonia reports surpluses in certain sectors, including tourism and hospitality, fashion and textile production, design, health information management, library and information services, and personal services. Job seekers targeting these industries may face reduced opportunities for employment.

Understanding Work Visa Requirements for Estonia

Prospective workers considering employment in Estonia should note that the country is recognized for its accessibility in obtaining work visas. Estonia is considered the easiest country for successful work visa applications.

Citizens from any of the EU/EEA countries or Switzerland are exempt from the work visa requirement to work in Estonia. However, citizens from other countries must apply for a work visa once they have secured a job contract in advance.