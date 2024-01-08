Kuwait Introduces Strict New Work Permit Condition

Kuwait has announced practical tests for skilled technical workers before issuing work permits.

According to details, as part of the professional system project for smart recruitment, the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has joined hands with the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET).

This initiative, integral to the national development plan, aligns with the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Talal Al Khaled.

According to PAM, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with PAAET this week. The MoU between PAM and PAAET will establish the framework for mandatory practical and technical tests for skilled workers in Kuwait.

The tests will be introduced gradually and will apply to specific professions, as outlined in the soon-to-be-signed MoU. It is important to note that the main purpose of these tests is to improve the technical skills of workers in Kuwait, playing a crucial role in contributing to the development of the labor market.

In the first phase, the initiative will focus on the contracting sector to enhance efficiency within this field and prevent Kuwaiti families from fraud and substandard work.

As per reports, PAM plans to introduce a system for skill classifications in the future, which will categorize employment levels based on skill and experience. However, the details of the system haven’t been finalized yet.