Finnish Company Signs 12-Year Renewal With Sindh Nooriabad Power Company

Finnish firm Wärtsilä has renewed its Operation and Maintenance arrangement with Sindh Nooriabad Power Company (SNPC) for another 12 years, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The agreement covers the SNPC 1 and 2 power plants in Sindh, according to the release. Both plants are powered by five Wärtsilä 34SG petrol engines and one steam turbine generator for engine heat recovery, resulting in maximum electricity output. The combined output of SNPC 1 and 2 is 100MW.

“Our experience with Wärtsilä operating and maintaining these plants has been extremely positive. The plants’ performance has been both trouble-free and cost-effective, and this adds considerable value to our operations,” said SNPC.

“O&M agreements are a central pillar in Wärtsilä’s Lifecycle Solutions approach. The aim is always to enhance our customers’ operations and maximise the lifetime of the installed assets in an efficient and cost-effective manner. All our agreements are designed to meet the specific needs of our customers, and this agreement renewal with SNPC clearly indicated the benefits we are able to deliver,” commented Alexandre Eykerman, Energy Business Director, Middle East & Managing Director, Wärtsilä UAE.

According to Wärtsilä, SNPC has a 25-year Power Purchasing Agreement, 19 years of which are remaining. Both plants function on local gas, which lowers fuel expenses.

SNPC is Pakistan’s first independent power producer established through a public-private arrangement. Sindh government owns 49 percent while private investor Technomen Kinetics (Pvt) Ltd owns 51 percent of the company.

Wärtsilä has a strong presence in Pakistan with an installed base of 2.3 GW in power plants, of which 910 MW are covered by service agreements.