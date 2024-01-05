Govt, K-Electric Ink Agreements for Ensuring Karachi’s Energy Security

In a landmark moment for the power sector, the Government of Pakistan and KE reached a significant milestone by signing various agreements underpinning Karachi’s energy security.

The signing ceremony took place at the Energy Division on Friday and resolved long-standing disputes between the Government and KE, foremost among these being regarding formalizing and securing a firm supply of power from the National Grid to Karachi up to the interconnection capacity.

The agreements were signed by the Government of Pakistan through its representative bodies in the presence of Muhammad Ali, Minister of Energy, Power and Petroleum, and Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Minister of Finance while KE was represented by CEO, Moonis Alvi and CFO, Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani.

Humbled to announce today is a landmark day for KHI as we sign agreements with GoP to secure firm electricity supply to Karachi up to interconnection capacity. This is a huge stride in addressing the energy trilemma for customers, also reducing subsidy burden on Govt. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/POvkVR4AWG — Moonis Alvi (@alvimoonis) January 5, 2024

These agreements pertain to legacy matters, the resolution of which was critical for Karachi and also for KE’s sustainability as a company. The utility, the Government of Pakistan, and various critical power sector stakeholders have been engaged in talks for a significant period. The meeting saw the resolution and signing of the Tariff Differential Subsidy Agreement (TDA), and Power Purchase Agency Agreement (PPAA), thereby marking a significant milestone for the power sector at large.

The Interconnection Agreement (ICA) is also expected to be signed after approval from NEPRA. Firm supply of energy from the National Grid will facilitate access to affordable power for KE customers. The signing of a Mediation Agreement (MA) is also crucial for the reconciliation of legacy contentions on payables and receivables between KE and Government entities.

Expressing his gratitude at the occasion, CEO KE Moonis Alvi said, “Today is a momentous occasion for us, representing a paradigm shift in the energy landscape as well. We have been working on these issues since as long as I can remember, and today I am deeply grateful for the endeavors of the Honorable Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Minister for Energy Muhammad, Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the SIFC, and also the task force under Shahid Khaqan Abbasi along with the innumerable other stakeholders who demonstrated resolve and pragmatism in bringing these legacy matters to a close. We have invested thousands if not millions of man-hours to arrive at this point. Firm supply for Karachi addresses the energy trilemma for the customers of Karachi while also alleviating the subsidy burden on the Government of Pakistan in the long run. We believe, the resolution of these matters will also enhance our journey towards sustainability as a company”.

Muhammad Ali stated, “We are tackling a Gordian knot in the power sector with a vision to bring efficiency and long-term stability. Today’s signing is one facet of this, where we have addressed legacy bottlenecks. It demonstrates the willpower and commitment of our institutions towards Pakistan. The Ministry is working hard to provide an enabling environment for the power sector to thrive because the ultimate beneficiary of our interventions is the customer. Special thanks to the Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar for her personal involvement and support. This is the best news for Karachi consumers as power issues will be much more stabilized now. KE has always been treated by the government as a partner. My special thanks to the Prime Minister as throughout the process he was invested personally and kept on taking feedback. I thank my colleagues and all teams for their invaluable contribution”.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar stated, “Energy underpins progress on a national level. Streamlining issues and resolving legacy matters therefore is of utmost importance. We believe that today’s achievement will also send a strong positive signal to investors across the globe who are eyeing Pakistan as a potential market. The energy sector is undergoing a revolution and we are committed to supporting it”.

Following recent approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) chaired by Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the summary had been ratified by the Cabinet also and was developed on the recommendations put forward by the Prime Minister’s task force on Energy that was chaired by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

In December 2023, the Caretaker Prime Minister met with representatives of Saudi Group Al Jomaih, KE’s oldest and one of the largest shareholders since privatisation, and assured them of support from the Government of Pakistan.