Microsoft Renames Edge Browser to “Edge: AI Browser”

Microsoft’s Edge browser already offers a plethora of AI features but that may not be the end of it. The Windows maker has quietly renamed its Edge browser to “Edge: AI Browser” on all platforms including Windows, iOS, Android, and others.

The update comes soon after Microsoft released its Copilot app on both iOS and Android, signaling that the software giant is shifting gears in terms of AI. This may be only a name change and Microsoft is not adding new AI features for the time being but given the company’s partnership with OpenAI as well as the growing competition in the AI industry, it is safe to say that Microsoft most likely has something cooking behind the scenes.

The name change was spotted by many on social media.

Microsoft has apparently decided to name Edge on Android "Microsoft Edge: AI Browser". I'm so deeply disappointed at every decision that Microsoft leadership makes around Edge. It's like every time they're presented with two options, they intentionally chose the worse option. pic.twitter.com/vKpVPXMQlj — tierney cyren (please be nice) (@bitandbang) December 30, 2023

For now, the Microsoft Edge: AI Browser is no different from before, so you will get the same features if you download the rebranded version. We hope, however, that Microsoft has more AI features coming up soon to back up the name change.

For now, the Edge browser offers Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT 4 through a sidebar, though you can also download it separately now through a standalone app on both Android and iOS. There is also an AI image creator called Designer, which allows advertisers to create ads within seconds through just a few prompts but you can also use Copilot’s built-in image generator backed up by DALL-E 3.