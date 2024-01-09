Ravi Ashwin Wins Hearts With Response on Hypothetical Clash With Javed Miandad

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his admiration for the Pakistani legendary batter, Javed Miandad, hinting that he would have loved to bowl against him.

ESPNCricinfo shared a post on social media, subsequently reshared by Ashwin on his Instagram story, highlighting individual battles between players from different eras. The publication encouraged fans to predict the winners of these hypothetical matchups.

Ashwin posted a photo with the caption, “Miandad will win the battle against me. What a fabulous player he was. I just wish there was a Time Machine.”

The matchups included Ashwin against Javed Miandad, Virat Kohli facing Waqar Younis, Babar Azam versus Anil Kumble, Saeed Anwar taking on Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma against Wasim Akram, and Sachin Tendulkar clashing with Shaheen Afridi.

Javed Miandad, a cricket legend, set a record with 8,832 runs in 124 Test matches, a milestone for Pakistani batters until Younis Khan broke it in 2015. His average of 52.57 remains unbeaten in Pakistan, highlighting his consistent, high-scoring performance.

In One Day Internationals, Miandad scored 7,381 runs, which includes eight centuries and fifty half-centuries. This showcases his adaptability in different game formats. He was known for scoring crucial runs, especially evident in his famous last-ball six against India in 1986 at Sharjah. This moment, defining his ability to handle pressure, has become a legendary part of cricket history.

Miandad’s key role in Pakistan’s 1992 ICC World Cup win further solidified his reputation as a legend of the game. His influence in cricket goes beyond numbers, earning him respect globally.