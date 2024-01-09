PCB Shares Rehab Progress of Injured Pakistani Players

The rehabilitation and recovery process of pacers Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Zameer, and Ihsanullah, alongside all-rounder Shadab Khan, as well as Sufiyan Muqeem is currently underway at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently shared a video on its social media, highlighting the ongoing rehabilitation of several players.

PCB is closely watching the fitness journey of these players as they recover.

Ihsanullah is recovering from an elbow injury he sustained last year during the ODI series against New Zealand. This injury has kept him away from international cricket since then.

Shadab Khan is another key player in rehab, working on healing an ankle injury he sustained during the National T20 Cup. The PCB is providing full support to ensure his speedy recovery.

Besides Ihsanullah and Shadab Khan, Arshad Iqbal, and Zeeshan Zameer are also in rehab for their ankle injuries.