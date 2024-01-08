Shadab Khan Backs Mohammad Rizwan as T20I Vice-Captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan as vice-captain of Pakistan’s T20I team today.

All-rounder Shadab Khan, who used to be the vice-captain under the captaincy of Babar Azam in limited-overs cricket, has shown his backing for Rizwan.

Shadab wrote on ‘X’, “Congratulations Rizwan on being named the vice-captain of the T20I team. I know you will be a brilliant deputy to Shaheen Afridi. I urge all the fans to get behind them and support the team vs NZ.”

Shadab Khan won’t be playing in the New Zealand T20I series because he’s still recovering from an ankle injury. Despite not being in the squad, he congratulated Rizwan on his appointment.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Auckland from Sydney today and gearing up for their series against New Zealand. Starting tomorrow, the team will begin their training sessions.

In this T20I series, scheduled between January 12th and 21st across Auckland, Hamilton, Dunedin, and Christchurch, Mohammad Rizwan will take on the role of vice-captain to Shaheen Afridi, who will lead the T20I side for the first time.