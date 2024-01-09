Sindh Revenue Board Seals Fitness Gym in Karachi For Evading Sales Tax

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has sealed the business premises of a gym in Karachi for evading sales tax.

Continuing its drive against non-compliant taxpayers, SRB sealed business premises of prominent fitness gym in Karachi, for its non-payment of due sales tax, resulting in loss of Sindh Sales Tax (SST) revenue. SRB resolves to continue is drive against defaulters with same zeal. pic.twitter.com/nwGFH8fdop — Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) (@SRBOfficialPage) January 8, 2024

In their drive against non-compliant taxpayers, the officers of the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) sealed the business premises of M/s Toro Fitness (Private) Limited, located at House No.A-6, Long Life Bungalows, Block-17, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi, for the act of non-payment of sales tax and non-filing of monthly sales tax returns, resulting in a huge loss of Sindh Sales Tax (SST) revenues.

The said gym was required to complete their registration with SRB, deposit due amounts of monthly sales tax, and also e-file monthly sales tax returns. However, they failed to do so despite availing sufficient time for compliance in this regard. Finding non-compliance on the part of the said gym, the Officers of the SRB have taken the action of sealing of their aforesaid business premises.

The SRB shall continue to take similar action against the gyms that fail to complete their registration with SRB, or fail to deposit due amounts of Sindh sales tax, and or fail to e-file monthly sale tax returns or any attempt to suppress their sales, SRB added.