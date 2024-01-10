Australia Announces David Warner’s Successor in Test Matches

The question of who will replace David Warner as Australia’s next Test opener has been answered with the recent squad announcements for the upcoming Test and ODI home series against West Indies.

The opening spot in red-ball cricket was up for grabs after David Warner retired from red-ball cricket. Steve Smith has now been confirmed as the opener alongside Usman Khawaja.

ALSO READ Mark Butcher Criticizes World Test Championship

Other names were considered, including Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Matthew Renshaw, and Cameron Green, but 34-year-old Steve Smith got the nod.

Australia has revealed their 13-member squad for the upcoming first Test against the West Indies. The match is set to take place at the Adelaide Oval on the 17th of January. Pat Cummins, as usual, will lead the Test side, while Steve Smith will lead the side in the ODIs.

Australia squad for the first Test:

Pat Cummins (c) Scott Boland Alex Carey Cameron Green Josh Hazlewood Travis Head Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne Nathon Lyon Mitchell Marsh Matthew Renshaw Steve Smith Mitchell Starc

David Warner recently retired from Test cricket after playing his last match against Pakistan in Sydney last week. In his place, Steve Smith has taken up the opening position, and Matthew Renshaw is making a comeback as the backup batter.

Australia ODI squad:

Steve Smith (c) Travis Head Sean Abbot Nathan Ellis Cameron Green Aaron Hardie Josh Inglis Marnus Labuschagne Glenn Maxwell Lance Morris Jhye Richardson Matt Short Adam Zampa

While announcing the squad Australia chief selector George Bailey said, “There were plenty within the team who were pretty keen to go on record and say that they weren’t keen to do it.”

He added, “So it was refreshing that Steve had come forward and said he wanted it and it was something that we’d been chatting about in the background as a selection panel with the coaches as well.”

Before the squad announcement Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne voiced his support for Steve Smith on Tuesday, expressing that if Smith is chosen as a Test opener by captain Pat Cummins, the selectors, and the coaches, he has full confidence that Smith will perform admirably.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke also believes that if Steve Smith is given the opportunity to open the batting, he could become the world’s top Test batter in just one year. Clarke has high praise for Smith’s abilities, stating that if he can bat at number 3, he can excel in any batting position.

ALSO READ Indian Cricketer Dies of Heart Attack During Match [Video]

Meanwhile, Australia’s next home task will be against the West Indies, featuring a 2-Test match series and 3 ODIs. The action is set to kick off with the first Test on January 17th.