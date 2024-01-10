Rizwan and Aamer Jamal Climb up the Latest ICC Test Rankings

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has made a significant leap in the latest ICC Test Rankings. His stellar 88-run knock in the Sydney Test against Australia earned him a jump of 10 places, now ranking 17th with 668 points.

Rizwan top scored for Pakistan in their tour of Australia, despite only playing two matches on the tour. The wicket-keeper batter showcased his class with the bat as he rescued Pakistan from precarious positions in the Test matches.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam, faced a dip in the rankings after a disappointing performance of 126 runs across six innings against Australia, resulting in a fall to eighth place with 768 points.

Furthermore, Saud Shakeel, also dropped in the rankings to 14th place with 693 points.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s consistent performances in South Africa, with scores of 38, 76, and a crucial 46 in Cape Town, scored 172 runs helped him climb up the table. This effort pushed him to the sixth spot in the ICC Test Rankings for batters.

ICC Test Batting Rankings

Position Player Team Rating 1 Kane Williamson New Zealand 864 2 Joe Root England 859 3 Steve Smith Australia 818 4 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 802 5 Daryl Mitchel New Zealand 786 6 Virat Kohli India 775 7 Harry Brook England 773 8 Babar Azam Pakistan 768 9 Usman Khawaja Australia 764 10 Rohit Sharma India 748

In bowling rankings, Aamer Jamal’s brilliant debut series, highlighted by a six-wicket haul in the Sydney Test, has shot him up 12 places in the rankings. He now sits at the 45th spot with 432 points.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi remains Pakistan’s top bowler, ranked 12th with 733 points, and Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continues to dominate the bowling rankings globally with 863 points.