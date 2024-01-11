Hungary Needs 80,000 Foreign Workers for These 26 Professions

Published Jan 11, 2024

At the close of the second quarter of 2023, Hungary recorded approximately 80,000 job vacancies, marking a 19% decrease compared to the same period the previous year, as reported by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Contrastingly, the number of unemployed individuals surged to around 202,000 in October of the same year. The latest publication of the Labour Market Trends for Q2 2023 by KSH attributes this fluctuation to educational, occupational, and regional disparities.

Opportunities for Foreign Workers

This shift suggests that foreign workers possessing sought-after skills in Hungary might have increased chances of securing a Hungarian work visa, even amidst a notable unemployment rate. Sectors grappling with the most significant shortages in Hungary include metalworking, construction, sales and retail, manufacturing and production, and healthcare, according to the 2022 EURES Report on shortages and surpluses.

In-Demand Occupations

The Hungarian labor market highlights the following as the most in-demand occupations:

  1. Welders and flame cutters
  2. Upholsterers and related workers
  3. Travel attendants and travel stewards
  4. Street food salespersons
  5. Stall and market salespersons
  6. Shop sales assistants
  7. Sheet metal workers
  8. Roofers
  9. Pulp and papermaking plant operators
  10. Plumbers and pipefitters
  11. Physiotherapy technicians and assistants
  12. Mining and quarrying laborers
  13. Metal processing plant operators
  14. Medical and dental prosthetic technicians
  15. Insulation workers
  16. Hand packers
  17. Glass and ceramic operators
  18. Floor layers and tile setters
  19. Fast food preparers
  20. Contact center salesperson
  21. Concrete placers, concrete finishers, and related workers
  22. Carpenters and joiners
  23. Butchers, fishmongers, and related food preparers
  24. Bricklayers and related workers
  25. Beauticians and related workers
  26. Aircraft pilots and related associate professionals

Work Visas in Hungary

With the exception of citizens from the European Union and the European Economic Area, all others must obtain a visa to work and reside in Hungary. Prospective workers need to secure a job offer beforehand and can apply for one of the four types of work visas, depending on the nature of the job or qualification.

Earlier this year, Hungary’s Parliament approved legislation introducing a new category of guest workers. Non-EEA country workers can now legally stay in Hungary for more than 90 days, provided they meet specific criteria, including possessing valid travel documents, demonstrating financial capability, securing confirmed residence, and complying with security requirements.

However, applicants should be aware that Hungary’s authorities announced a cap on the number of foreign workers accepted, emphasizing the measure’s goal is to support the local workforce rather than curbing the influx of job seekers.

Cost of Living in Hungary

Living costs for a single individual in Hungary, excluding rent, are approximately €646.27 or 247,191.6 Hungarian Forint (Ft) per month, according to Numbeo. Rent costs vary based on location and apartment size, with the monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center around €430.23 (Ft 164,559.12) and outside the city center at €337.06 (Ft 128,921.81).

For a family of four, monthly expenses are estimated at €2258.85 (Ft 863,990.3). Rent for a three-bedroom apartment is approximately €730.15 (Ft 279,278.36) in the city center and €564.18 (Ft 215,794.91) outside the city center.

>